Heavy rain & strong storms threaten the weekend

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: S 15-25 Low: 58
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms Wind: S 15-25 High: 68
FRIDAY NIGHT: T’storms Late Wind: S 20-30 Low: 60
THE WEEKEND: A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east across the Mid-South early Saturday morning bringing the threat of flash flooding, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Storms will exit the area by midday with temperatures falling through the day and ending in the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be much the same with a mostly cloudy sky, a slight chance of rain, and highs again in the mid 60s with lows falling into the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s.
