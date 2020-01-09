Heavy rain & strong storms threaten the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be much the same with a mostly cloudy sky, a slight chance of rain, and highs again in the mid 60s with lows falling into the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s.