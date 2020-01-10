Investigators searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl.
Investigators said Ava Brooke Smith from Amory, Mississippi in Monroe County was last seen Thursday evening around 5:40. She was walking east in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
Ava was last seen wearing a brown pullover and light-colored blue jeans with rips. She’s a white female, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 173-pounds, has straight black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ava Brooke Smith, please contact the Amory Police Department at 662-256-2676.
