Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee governor told a newspaper he doesn’t feel qualified for the honor of having the state’s legislative office building renamed for him. The Daily Memphian reported Monday that Republican former Gov. Winfield Dunn said he has reservations about state Rep. Ron Gant's efforts to rename Nashville's Cordell Hull Office Building. The 92-year-old politician emphasized that he still “deeply” appreciates the consideration. Gant responded that he wouldn't pursue the measure if it's not wanted, though he said many legislators supported his idea. The building is named for a Tennesse Democratic congressman who served as Secretary of State under President Franklin Roosevelt and was a Nobel Peace Prize winner.