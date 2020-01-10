Man accused of drilling screw into hand of kidnapping, robbery victim, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is recovering after he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed by four suspects Thursday afternoon in East Memphis, according to an affidavit.
One suspect, 29-year-old Terrance Collins has been arrested and charged in connection to this case when police arrived at a home on Marcel Cove where the victim allegedly reported he was kidnapped and robbed in a shed.
The victim told police he asked an acquaintance if she could give him a ride to a residence near the area on Burr Road. The two got a ride from two unknown males but were taken to Marcel Cove where they were met by three men inside the home.
Investigators say the victim was forced into a metal shed in the backyard where he was beaten unconscious. The suspects allegedly drilled a screw into his hand and used the drill to cause further injury to his arm, head and leg. When he woke up he was able to escape the shed through a window and contact police.
The victim told police his phone, debit card, car/house keys, and over $270 in cash were taken.
Collins was taken into custody hours later when police arrived at the home on Marcel Cove. Investigators found zip ties, possible blood and the victim’s baseball cap in the shed -- the drill was found inside the home.
He is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and aggravated arson.
His court date is set for Monday at 9 a.m.
