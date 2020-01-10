Man sentenced 133 years for murder in 2016 Zodiac Park shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South judge has sentenced the man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Zodiac Park back in 2016 to 133 years in prison.
Marcus Malone was sentenced Friday afternoon on multiple counts after waiting three years for sentencing. The now 20-year-old was found guilty in November of 2019 on 26 counts by a criminal court jury during his trial. Those counts included first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He initially faced 38 counts but 12 were dismissed.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened the night before at a Halloween party. During Friday’s sentencing, a judge said Malone testified that he was asked to come to Zodia Park with a gun on the day of the incident.
Prosecutors say Malone fired 17 shots hitting the victims in the back, one of which killed 16-year-old Alana Tello and injured four others.
The family of Tello asked for more arrests to be made in this case back in 2017. Malone is the only defendant to face charges at this time.
Malone is due back in court Feb. 7 asking for a new trial.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.