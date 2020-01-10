Memphis Zoo officials react to Australian wildfire effects on native animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The massive fires in Australia continue to burn more than one million acres, destroying property and killing millions of animals.
Closer to home, the Memphis Zoo has several species of animals that are native to Australia and represent those being threatened by the fires.
“We do have a handful of birds, as well as reptiles and our most well-known Australian resident is the wombat that lives in animals of the night,” said Matt Thompson, Memphis Zoo chief zoological officer.
Thompson said most of the animals in Australia can sense the fires coming, but the thick smoke can make it difficult for them to find safety.
“Obviously birds flying through that would breathe that and wouldn’t fair well, so birds are succumbing to that as well,” said Thompson.
If the animals can find safety away from the fires, Thompson said that can also cause other problems.
“The ones that are moving out of the areas that are burned are moving into areas where other animals already are,” he said. “So that causes a lot of problems in itself -- overcrowding, food competition, just the fighting with other animals that are coming over.”
Wildlife officials in the area have set up an emergency triage area to treat koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and other animals burned and injured.
Thompson said the best way to support them is to donate to Zoo Victoria, a zoo closest to the fires.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.