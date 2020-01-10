Mid-South business headlines: Local food truck owners open brick-and-mortar locations; Tim Howard expands role with Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
For this week’s cover story, MBJ is taking a look at three local food truck owners who are making a trek to brick-and-mortar locations.
Successful entrepreneur Gary Wunderlich is a local businessman who's been in the "What's Next" phase of his career and it looks like he's found that answer. He’s starting a new company called Live Oak Merchant Partners, which will provide advisory services and capital to businesses.
One of the biggest names in worldwide soccer is taking on a new role in Memphis. This week, Memphis 901 FC announced that soccer legend Tim Howard would be its new sporting director.
