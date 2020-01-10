Mississippi House passes bill to cover gap in teacher raise

Since passage of the teacher pay raise during the 2019 legislative session it came to our attention that the legislature was not provided with the complete information from the Mississippi Department of Education regarding the number of teachers from each district. Today the Mississippi House of Representatives passed HB 1, the very first bill of our 2020 session, to correct this almost $18.5 million discrepancy and to fulfill our promise to raise the pay of all Mississippi teachers.

Phillip Gunn