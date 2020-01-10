Moderate risk for severe storms over parts of the Mid-South

A potent storm system is expected to roll into the Mid-South overnight into the morning hours on Saturday. Leading up to the system, we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with gusty winds today. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will rise into the upper 60s with gusty southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Tonight we are tracking rain and storms pushing into the region from east. Winds will stay around 15 mph with higher gusts, lows will be in the 60s.