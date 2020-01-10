Moderate risk for severe storms over parts of the Mid-South

We are tracking scattered showers and storms Friday. Strong to severe storms expected Saturday morning.
A potent storm system is expected to roll into the Mid-South overnight into the morning hours on Saturday. Leading up to the system, we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with gusty winds today. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will rise into the upper 60s with gusty southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Tonight we are tracking rain and storms pushing into the region from east. Winds will stay around 15 mph with higher gusts, lows will be in the 60s.
Leading up to our severe threat tomorrow morning, the National Weather Service has placed the Mid-South under at Wind Advisory from 6 pm today through 6 pm tomorrow. There is also a Flash Flood Watch from midnight through 6 pm tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms: 60%. Winds: southeast around 15 to 20 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain and storms: 80%. Winds: South around 15 mph. Low: 60.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Plan for rain and storms early Saturday morning with a few storms on the strong to severe side. Storms will start in Eastern Arkansas around 4 am and then move east into Memphis around 6 or 7 am. This will then track towards Northeast Mississippi and West Tennessee around 8 or 9 am.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat with this system, but our hail and tornado threat are medium to low, not zero. Frequent lightning will be probable. 2-3 inches of rain will be possible, meaning flash flooding will be an issue.
By 10 am, only light spotty showers will be possible as this system quickly pushes east. We will dry out to end the day Saturday and see our temperatures plummet into the 30s Saturday night, with highs only in the 50s but with some sunshine for Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday, but a few showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be warmer next week with highs in the lower 60s on Monday and mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will then drop into the upper 40s on Thursday.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.