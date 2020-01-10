MPD releases video of suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help identifying suspects wanted in connection to a shooting in the employee parking lot at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Officers responded to an attempted carjacking on Dunlap Street on Nov. 22, 2019, around 8:06 p.m.
Police were told that two male suspects approached the victim, armed with a gun, and demanded the victim’s black 2010 Volvo XC90.
During the attempted carjacking, one of the suspects shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
MPD released video from the night of the shooting that shows the suspects running from the scene.
Police say the suspects fled on foot northbound on Dunlap Street, westbound on Mosby Avenue, northbound on Leath Street to Peach Avenue.
The first suspect is described as a black man with freckles, about 18-24 years of age, wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark shoes, armed with a silver handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black man, about 18-24 years of age, wearing a dark hooded jacket, light colored pants and light colored shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
