Psychologist weighs in on murder charge for teen at heart of viral ‘Chauncy’s Chance’ campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some say every moment of your life is a second chance.
For Chauncy Black, that moment came in 2016 after a viral GoFundMe Campaign called "Chauncy's Chance" raised more than $300,000 for the then 14-year-old.
The GoFundMe was set up by Matt White after Black asked him to buy him doughnuts.
The money was supposed to help Black start up a lawn mowing business and pay for his future education.
Now four years later, a tragic turn of events has many wondering how does this happen?
"If you're not giving that person the skills to know how to deal with that type of resource, it's really all for naught,” said Streeter.
Chauncy Black and his brother, Timothy, are now charged with second degree murder after opening fire at a car in Cordova and killing their neighbor, Kaleb Wakefield, who investigators say was an innocent bystander.
Dr. Karen Streeter is a school psychologist who works with youth to assess learning, behavioral and emotional disabilities in children.
She says unfortunately she sees stories like this often.
"I understand that we're disappointed, but you have to go back and you really have to look at exactly how did we give that, did we also provide the support needed so that it could really develop into what it was meant for which was to change this young man's life,” said Streeter.
If a child is in need of extra resources and support, Dr. Streeter recommends starting with your child's school.
"Go to that school, talk to that school's counselor. They know all of the community resources that are out there to help your child depending on what their needs are,” said Streeter.
Black will be back in court next week on Jan. 17.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.