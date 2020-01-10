Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and here’s why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong low-pressure system is bringing an intense line of rain and storms to parts of the Mid-South early Saturday morning, including damaging wind and the chance for isolated tornadoes. We are declaring Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.
On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center increased our threat for strong to severe storms, including all of eastern Arkansas, the Mississippi Delta and parts of west Tennessee. Those areas, including Shelby County and the city of Memphis, are now in a moderate risk for severe storms --- a 4 on a scale of 5. While those areas are facing the highest risk across the region. everyone in the WMC Action News 5 area should stay vigilant.
As for timing with this storm, eastern Arkansas will be under the threat first around 3 a.m. and then near the Mississippi River and Memphis around 5 a.m. The storm will continue east toward the Tennessee River Valley around 11 a.m. Once this line pushes east of the region, we will see our severe threat diminish.
Damaging winds are the primary threat. Gusts could exceed 50 mph, meaning a high likelihood of downed trees and power lines. We are expecting a number of power outages with this system as it barrels across the Mid-South.
Along with the wind threat, we could see flash flooding. A decent amount of rain will push through the region in a short time. Remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you approach water over the roadway.
We also have a small threat for hail as this line of storms rolls across the region.
Enough dynamics are in place to give us tornado potential with this line. Due to this line moving in across the region early in the morning hours Saturday, having multiple ways to monitor watches and warnings is imperative. Make sure your weather radio is ready and download the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app. Do not rely on outdoor weather sirens to warn you if you are inside your home.
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers and the First Alert Weather team are monitoring the storm through the night and in the morning. We’ll be live on TV and our digital platforms as soon as the weather turns worrisome.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.