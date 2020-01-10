UAPB looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Alford has averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks has complemented Alford and is accounting for 9.9 points per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 27.1 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.