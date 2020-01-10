Windy with showers today, severe storms tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spotty showers will be possible this morning. We could also see a passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and we will only drop to around 60 degrees tonight. As a cold front approaches the Mid-South, heavy rain will move in after midnight and into early tomorrow morning. It will also be windy today and tonight with south winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 68. Winds will be southeast 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 60. Winds south 15 mph.
WEEKEND: Thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday morning and a few severe storms will be possible. Storms will start in eastern Arkansas around 4 am and then move east into Memphis around 6 or 7 am. This will be in northeast Mississippi by 8 or 9 am.
After 10 am, only light spotty rain is possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but some of these storms could also include hail and frequent lightning. 2-3 inches of rain is expected on Saturday, so some flash flooding is possible. We will be dry on Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday, but a few spotty showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be warmer next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday and mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop down to the upper 40s on Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.