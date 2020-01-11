Collierville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex left one person injured Friday.
Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Collier Village Apartments on Ramport Street.
Officers found a victim that had been shot in the complex.
Witnesses said the suspect responsible for the shooting had fled on foot, southbound from the apartments.
The victim was taken to Regional One and is currently listed as serious, but does not have life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information regarding this incident, call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520.
