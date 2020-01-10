FIRST ALERT: New info on timing and threats of early morning storms moving through the Mid-South

A potent low pressure system with a trailing cold front will move out of the Plains and into the Mid-South late tonight into early Saturday morning. This system will be threat of severe weather to much of the Mid-South. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and torrential rain will accompany this system as it moves from west to east through the area.

A warm, windy, and rather tranquil evening will continue across the Mid-South with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 60s along with south winds of 15-20 MPH and higher gusts. The leading edge of storms is expected to enter eastern Arkansas around 2 AM and continue to move east and be along with Mississippi River crossing into West Tennessee by 4 AM. Along that leading edge is where the greatest potential for severe weather will likely occur. Wind gust of 50 to 60 MPH will be possible along with isolated tornadoes. This will pose a significant risk of power outage for communities in the path. Storms will continue to move east through the morning and likely impact Memphis by 5 AM. As the line of storms continue to move east it will impact all of West Tennessee and North Mississippi before crossing into the Tennessee River Valley and out of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area by late morning to midday. Flash flooding will also be an issue with this system as it has the potential to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain over much of the area especially along and west of the Mississippi River. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is currently in effect for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area until 6 PM Saturday as a result.

Because these storms will be moving through the area while many people are sleeping it is imperative to have a means of receiving alerts that will wake you. Have your weather radio ON and the volume up on your smartphone, tablet, or iPad with the WMC Action New 5 First Alert Weather app. Also check back here for further updates.

