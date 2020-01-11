Gov. Phil Bryant signs declaration of emergency for Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has signed a declaration of emergency for Mississippi after harsh weather rolled through the state Saturday morning.
Gov. Bryant says the storms caused damage to homes, businesses and high flooding will continue to be a threat.
As damages are assessed, officials are working to take action in helping those affected. Multiple counties were affected during the torrential weather. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for multiple counties. DeSoto County and Marshall County are two areas that were hit hard.
Panola County faced widespread damage with heavy winds overturning RVs at Oak Grove camping grounds and blowing power lines down across the county.
Gov. Bryant took to Facebook writing in part:
“We are fortunate that no loss of life occurred due to the severe weather.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.