Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Mississippi will have Democratic primary for US Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy is aiming for a rematch of a U.S. Senate race that he lost in Mississippi in 2018. He wants reverse the outcome and defeat Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. But to face her in November, he will first have to push past two candidates in the March 10 Democratic primary. One is Tobey B. Bartee, who's a former military intelligence officer. The other is Jensen Bohren, who has been a teacher. Hyde-Smith is unopposed for the Republican nomination. She moves straight to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
AP-US-VETERAN'S-PROSTHETIC-LEGS
Payment dispute keeps vet from using prosthetic legs
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Army veteran in Mississippi who served in Vietnam and Iraq says a dispute over payments has left him unable to use a pair of expensive prosthetic legs. Sixty-nine-year old Jerry Holliman told the Clarion Ledger the Veterans Affairs department wouldn't pay for the legs. And he says he doesn't think he should have to make a Medicare co-payment. The dispute led to legs being repossessed at one point. They were returned to Holliman later but he says the vendor won't make needed adjustments. The VA and the vendor have declined comment, citing privacy laws.
MISSISSIPPI SENATE
Both parties in new Mississippi Senate leadership roles
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new Republican lieutenant governor is putting together a bipartisan leadership team in the state Senate. Delbert Hosemann was inaugurated to the state's second-highest office Thursday and announced Senate committees Friday. He named Republicans as chairmen of the two money committees _ Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg at Appropriations and Josh Harkins of Flowood at Finance. Hosemann also named Republicans to lead the Education Committee and the two judiciary committees. He chose Democrats as chairman of the Public Health Committee and the Corrections Committee. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is still working on assigning House members to committees and chairmanships.
MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR-LEGACY
Bryant: Mississippi improved in 8 years of governorship
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to leave office after two terms. The Republican says he believes the state’s economy is stronger. He also says foster children are better protected and students are showing stronger academic performance. Bryant says a recent outburst of prison violence is not something he would have wanted, but he also says the situation will be fixed. Bryant served in the state House and as state auditor and lieutenant governor before becoming governor. Republican Tate Reeves has been lieutenant governor under Bryant and will succeed him as governor. Reeves is being inaugurated Tuesday in Jackson.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Tornadoes hit Missouri, Oklahoma, as severe storms move east
DALLAS (AP) — Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms. The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas. Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas. Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.
ESCAPED INMATE
6 arrested in Mississippi inmate's escape from hospital
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say they've arrested six people, including the father, mother and aunt of an inmate accused of escaping from a hospital this week. The six suspects were charged with accessory after the fact in connection with Marshall Ray Williams' escape. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says Williams pushed down a guard and ran away from the Ocean Springs Hospital on Wednesday. He was rearrested a short time later after being located at his father's camper.