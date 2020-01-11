Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he's hopeful Tennessee will have a response by this summer from the federal government on a request to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program. Lee said Friday he believes a response will arrive in the summer because federal officials say they won't have an answer in the spring. Tennessee filed the $7.9 billion block grant proposal with federal officials in November. However, state lawmakers would need to vote on the final product. Lee says if a response came early enough this year he would be open to calling a special legislative session to get legislative approval as soon as possible.