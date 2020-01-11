Marshall County residents come to grips with damage from weekend storm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Saturday’s storm had part of Marshall County in its path. Off Highway 4 near Chulahoma, several homes were damaged.
“We got under the couch and it hit like something blew up,” Ruthie Johnson said about the storm that hit her trailer. “A boom sound.”
Saturday morning Ruthie Johnson was wearing a “living on a prayer” hat as she was on her way to visit her husband in the hospital. She said her husband was injured trying to get out of their trailer after the storm hit. He was sent to Regional One in Memphis.
Johnson said it was prayers that got her out of her mangled trailer alive.
“Nobody but God,” Johnson said.
“That was it. It lasted about five seconds,” Marshall County resident Willie Falkner said.
Willie Falkner’s trailer is just down the road from Johnson’s. The storm damaged the roof and ripped off siding, leaving nearly all his and his wife’s things exposed to the elements.
“This is the first time I've been through this,” Falkner said. “I'm upset, shocked, scared.”
Both Johnson and Falkner reported their trailers being pushed several feet by the wind. Johnson said her husband cut himself badly trying to get out of a window.
Along with several structures, Emergency Management in Marshall County had reports of downed trees and powerlines.
