Olive Branch residents faced with downed trees, damage after Saturday morning storms

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The severe weather that tore through the Mid-South on Saturday uprooted trees and knocked down power lines.
Olive Branch resident Sharon Gosa said her family is lucky to be alive after a tree fell through the roof of their home.
She said she was woken up by the sound of the tornado.
“I was in a tornado in West Memphis in ’87, and it came within six feet of me,” Gosa said. “And I knew the sound -- and that's why I was so terrified. I was grabbing my shoes and running toward my husband.”
She said her husband was her biggest concern.
“My husband is on oxygen 24-hours a day, and he has heart problems -- and I covered him with a blanket and dropped on the other side of the bed,” she said.
When she was able to leave the bedroom, Gosa realized the nightmare had only just begun.
A tree in the yard uprooted and fell on top of the living room of their home.
Gosa said she received help getting her husband out of the house, as she scrambled to protect her valuables.
“I have some pieces I can't replace you know – they’re memories.”
A sight she never knew she would wake up to, but a reason to be thankful.
“Blessed I’m still alive,” Gosa said. “Seriously it’s just horrible.”
Olive Branch Police took to Twitter Saturday to warn residents about potential scammers.
