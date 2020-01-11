Panola County officials report widespread damage following severe weather

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County officials have reported widespread damage across the county including a camping ground in Sardis that left RVs overturned.
Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole reported trees and power lines were down in the area and several homes are damaged. Field Street in Batesville was one hard-hit area.
Multiple trailers in Oak Grove camping ground were turned over by heavy winds, but no one was injured.
The M&M Quickstop was left in shambles after the weather system rolled through. A viewer picture shows the extent of damage left behind.
Cole suggests residents not leave unless that have to.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.