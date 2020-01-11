Panola County officials report widespread damage following severe weather

Panola County Emergency Management reporting widespread damage
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 11, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:24 AM

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County officials have reported widespread damage across the county including a camping ground in Sardis that left RVs overturned.

Roof collapsed into apartment on North Parkway

Emergency Management Director Daniel Cole reported trees and power lines were down in the area and several homes are damaged. Field Street in Batesville was one hard-hit area.

WMC viewer Phyllis Lofton took this picture of an overturned camper at Oak Grove Camping Ground in Sardis, Mississippi.
WMC viewer Phyllis Lofton took this picture of an overturned camper at Oak Grove Camping Ground in Sardis, Mississippi. (Source: Phyllis Lofton)

Multiple trailers in Oak Grove camping ground were turned over by heavy winds, but no one was injured.

The M&M Quickstop was left in shambles after the weather system rolled through. A viewer picture shows the extent of damage left behind.

Cole suggests residents not leave unless that have to.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.