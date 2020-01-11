Rain & storms push east; calmer weather to end weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s is what we can expect on Monday, lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Monday night. We are back to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s and 40s. We will dry out for a day, Thursday is looking partly cloudy with highs near 50 with lows in the 40s. More rain is possible on Friday as our next system inches closer to the region, highs will be in the middle 50s.