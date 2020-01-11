Rain & storms push east; calmer weather to end weekend

The storm system that moved through the area this morning is pushing east and rain will taper off tonight. Colder and calmer air moves into the region to end the weekend.
It has been a active morning across the Mid-South. Showers and storms rolled through the region causing damage to parts of the area. The severe weather threat is now over as the system tracks east and out of the Mid-South. Showers will linger for a few more hours before they taper off tonight. Expect temperatures to cool behind this front, dropping into the 30s tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will also diminish tonight, going from 10 to 20 mph out of the west today, to light to calm tonight. The remainder of the weekend is looking a lot calmer than the start to the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Winds: West around 10 to 20 mph. High: 62 this morning, but dropping each hour.
TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing. A possible shower. Winds: Light. Low: 34.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper to middle 30s. A much calmer day tomorrow, compared to what we saw take place today.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s is what we can expect on Monday, lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Monday night. We are back to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s and 40s. We will dry out for a day, Thursday is looking partly cloudy with highs near 50 with lows in the 40s. More rain is possible on Friday as our next system inches closer to the region, highs will be in the middle 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.