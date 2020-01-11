At least 8 semi-trucks blown over on I-40 in Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - All eastbound lanes are being affected after at least eight semi-trucks blew over on I-40 in St. Francis County near Wheatley.
St. Francis County Dispatch said between 7 to 10 semi-trucks were reported to be blown over between mile markers 221 and 225 around 2:09 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service reported one incident that happened around 2:26 a.m. near mile marker 222.
Another semi-truck overturned in Crittenden County just before 4:40 a.m.
Damaging winds have affected multiple areas in Arkansas.
Several injuries have been reported.
