Severe storms have moved east & rain will gradually end by evening

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and a chance of rain, and highs again in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows falling into the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s. Friday mostly cloudy with another chance of showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.