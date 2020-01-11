Severe storms have moved east & rain will gradually end by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The storm system that brought severe weather has moved east, out of the Mid-South. Rain will continue to fall through evening but will taper off tonight. A Flash Flood Watch for areas along and east of the Mississippi River until 6 Pm as the rain continues to come down and there could be a few heavy pockets before the rain ends. Colder and calmer weather will arrive tonight into Sunday.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with showers. Winds: West around 10 to 20 mph. High: Falling temperatures.
TONIGHT: A stray shower then gradual clearing overnight. Winds: South 5 mph. Low: 35.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Winds: Light. High: 52.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and a chance of rain, and highs again in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows falling into the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s. Friday mostly cloudy with another chance of showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
