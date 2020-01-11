Storms knock out power to thousands, flood streets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Strong to severe storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning knocked out power to thousands and flooded several city streets, stranding drivers.
As of 1:45 a.m. Saturday, North Arkansas Electric reported more than 700 outages in Sharp, Baxter and Fulton Counties. By 4 a.m. power had been restored to nearly 400 customers, reducing the total outages to 319:
- Ash Flat: 4
- Mountain Home: 51
- Salem: 263
At 4:15 a.m., Entergy Arkansas reported 40.862 customers were without power statewide, including those living in the following Region 8 counties:
- Clay: 709
- Cleburne: 6
- Crittenden: 1,876
- Cross: 4,964
- Independence: 91
- Izard: 51
- Lawrence: 21
- Mississippi: 1,170
- Poinsett: 59
- Randolph: 660
- Sharp: 1,195
- St. Francis: 3,328
- Stone: 144
- White: 560
Craighead Electric reported 539 outages just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the counties they serve:
- Craighead: 215
- Lawrence: 197
- Poinsett: 127
The storms also brought with them heavy downpours that flooded several Jonesboro and Paragould city streets.
Craighead County E-911 Director Jeff Presley said that police blocked off Caraway Road near Race Street due to flooding.
He also said motorists were stranded in the 400-block of West Washington due to flash flooding.
In addition to flooding, several trees were reported down throughout Craighead County, including Highway 351 near County Road 712, blocking all lanes of traffic.
Presley also reported a tree down on Casey Springs Road.
Erik Wright, director of emergency management for Greene County, reported heavy ponding on sections of Highway 412.
Paragould police shut down Lake Street, he said, due to water over the road.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) said at 3:48 a.m. a section of State Highway 233 was closed due to high water.
In addition to trees, the strong winds also sent tractor-trailer rigs rolling on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.
ArDOT reported “several overturned 18-wheelers” near the eastbound 221 exit ramp at Wheatley.
The storms also flipped a semi on I-40, just 5 miles west of West Memphis in Crittenden County, as they pushed eastward toward the Mississippi River.
At 12:10 a.m., the NWS had a tornado watch issued for Cleburne, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp, Greene, Craighead, Clay, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Crittenden, Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, White, and Woodruff counties in Arkansas and Howell and Oregon counties in Missouri until 2 a.m.
A tornado warning was also issued for Baxter and Fulton counties until 10:45 p.m. Friday and Howell County until 11 p.m. Friday, but both were later canceled, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Zach Holder says the storms, which are expected to move in near midnight, could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes through Saturday morning.
It’s important to take any type of warning seriously as straight-line winds can do just as much damage as tornadoes.
The storms are also expected to dump anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas seeing higher amounts.
Flash flood watches have already been issued for all of Region 8.
The Newport Police Department said in a Facebook post that a safe room on Pecan Street will be open Friday afternoon and Friday night for people.
The Harrisburg Police Department said in a Facebook post that a safe room at the Middle School Library will be open at 12 a.m. Saturday morning for people to use.
Also, the Lepanto Police Department said in a Facebook post that the storms behind the high school and elementary school will be open. An officer will also be out all night watching the storms and shelters.
The safe room at Weiner Elementary will also be open, Weiner firefighters said in a Facebook post.
If your town does open a shelter, let us know at KAIT-TV and we will pass it along.
Power and utility companies are preparing for the storms as well.
Jonesboro CWL
Engineers at City Water and Light say they’ve been monitoring the weather all week and are aware of the severe weather possibility.
“The rain is not a big issue for us as much as wind," Engineer Chance Smith says. "We’ve been putting in steel poles on our transmission system. We’ve had a system, where every year, we try to upgrade a section of line with steel poles for stronger wind capabilities.”
Around 300 steel poles installed over the past few years helps keep the lights on in Jonesboro.
They do encourage customers to call with any problems or outages at 870-930-3300.
Entergy Arkansas
Entergy Arkansas told Region 8 News that it is monitoring the weather closely.
“We remain storm-ready 24/7, but take additional steps when we know severe weather is in the forecast,” Matt Faries, customer service manager for Entergy Arkansas said. “We have put employees on standby to begin restoration work as soon as it is safe to do so... We practice storm response on clear days, and we have a great deal of practice in real storms. As always, we hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
Entergy Arkansas provided the following tips for those preparing for the storms:
- Locate flashlights, charge phones and tablets.
- Download Entergy’s app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress.
- Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R-E-G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com
- If you lose power, contact Entergy at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
North Arkansas Electric posted on its website that the utility had roughly 2,000 people without power as of 11 p.m. Friday, with most of the customers in the Salem area.
According to the National Weather Service, there are several tips that people can use in dealing with storm anxiety.
They include:
* advance preparation, knowing where you will go for shelter and getting information and having a plan for you and your family.
* thinking about what stresses you the most about storms and severe weather, including thunder, lightning and heavy winds.
* learning about storms and weather, including the difference between a watch, warning and an advisory.
* visiting your local National Weather Service office.
* having a tornado safety plan for your family and pets, including putting together a safety kit.
* make sure you have at least three different ways to get information about a warning including television, weather radio, phone apps and sirens.
* learn about sirens, warning systems and how they work.
* learn about the geography in your area including cities, counties, streets and highways to know if a storm may be approaching.
