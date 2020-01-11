Thousands without power, storm damage reports flood in following severe weather across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-Southerners are without power and emergency officials have reported damage as a severe weather system moves across the Mid-South.
More than 25,000 MLGW customers are currently without power and the numbers continue to rise.
Power outages in the Mid-South:
- DeSoto County: 5,500
- Tipton County: 540
- Cross County: 5,000
- Crittenden: Over 2,500
- Mississippi County: 1,500
- Phillips: 1,185
Emergency vehicles are responding to damage reports in Hernando as the National Weather Services issues active tornado warnings for counties in Tennessee and Mississippi.
In DeSoto County trees and power lines are down mostly south of the Hernando and Lewisburg area. Officials say Highway 52, Gaines, Craft, Bethel, and College Road are seeing the most damage.
Viewer video shows hail in Southaven and Memphis and flooded roads in Frayser. A tree left an East Parkway apartment damaged when it came crashing through the roof.
Radar indicated wind gusts in excess of 80 mph. Several semi-trucks have overturned in Arkansas and one in Mississippi.
