Tree falls on apartment on North Parkway in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large tree fell on an apartment in Memphis early Saturday morning, collapsing the roof and sending torrential rain into the apartment.
Two women were inside and said they heard what sounded like a very loud clap of thunder as the apartment vibrated.
Turns out, a large tree fell on their apartment. Debris is now scattered about and water is collecting inside.
Luckily, neither woman was injured.
There are reports of trees down in other parts of Memphis, but the majority of the storm damage from Saturday morning’s storms appears to have happened in northern Mississippi.
