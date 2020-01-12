Dry for now but not for long

NEXT WEEK: Most of the day on Monday will be dry but mostly cloudy with highs near 60. A few showers possible Monday night with lows in the low 50s. Rain chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday as we track a warm front will lift across the Mid-South bringing warmer temperatures both days. Tuesdays highs will be in the upper 60s and Wednesday will warm near 70 degrees. The warm unstable air could fuel a few storms on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday night and mid 40s Wednesday night. Rain chances will continue Thursday with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Rain will also be possible Friday and Saturday as our next system moves in but chances look to be lower. Highs to end the week will be in the mid 50s.