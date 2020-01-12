Dyersburg Police searching for murder suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department needs your help finding the man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Peachtree Park Apartments Sunday.
Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. and discovered that two people had been shot in the parking lot.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified the fatally wounded victim as 31-year-old Lafayette Nance.
The second victim was identified as 27-year-old Eric Claybrooks. He was taken to West Tennessee Health Care and later airlifted to Region One Hospital in Memphis. Claybrooks is currently listed as critical condition.
The Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Marcus Holman.
State warrants have been issued for Holman, charging him with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.
Holman is currently at large and has not been arrested at this time.
If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Holman, contact the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 731-287-8477.
