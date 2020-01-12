Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans' 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win for the Titans on Saturday night came one week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England. Baltimore had won its last 12 games with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable. It instead was Henry who was unstoppable. Tennessee's defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1. Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes for Tennessee.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram avoided the inactive list and was expected to suit up in Baltimore's playoff opener against Tennessee on Saturday night. Ingram hasn't played since hurting his calf in the fourth quarter of a game against Cleveland on Dec. 22. He rushed for 1,018 yards this season. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is nursing a sore ankle, but the team's leading receiver will be active for the game. The Titans will be without linebacker Jayon Brown, who injured his shoulder in last week's 20-13 playoff victory at New England.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored the game's final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory. The Wildcats led by 15 early in the second half on Saturday before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before adding another with a minute left, followed by two free throws. Herbert Jones had 18 points and John Petty Jr. 16 for the Crimson Tide.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the No. 13 Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half for a 67-64 victory Saturday. Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals. John Mooney had his 10th double-double in a row accomplished by halftime and finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds for Notre Dame. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and drew a game-clinching charge with 1.4 seconds left as Tennessee edged South Carolina 56-55 on Saturday. South Carolina had the ball in the closing seconds with a chance to take the lead before A.J. Lawson drove into Fulkerson in the lane and was called for the offensive foul. Lawson had just four points Saturday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. He entered the day averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener. The Commodores' 22nd consecutive loss in league play is the least of first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse's concerns. Sophomore guard Aaron Nesmith is the SEC's leading scorer and fifth nationally averaging 23 points a game. But he watched from the bench forced to use a scooter to keep his weight off his right foot protected by a walking boot. Jay Jay Chandler added 10 as the Aggies never trailed in winning their second straight.