Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored the game's final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory. The Wildcats led by 15 early in the second half on Saturday before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before adding another with a minute left, followed by two free throws. Herbert Jones had 18 points and John Petty Jr. 16 for the Crimson Tide.