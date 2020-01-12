Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
HEALTH CARE FRAUD-MILITARY
2 Arkansas men charged in scheme to defraud military insurer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas doctor and a medical sales representative have been accused of taking part in a scheme which defrauded the U.S. military’s health insurer of more than $12 million. Federal prosecutors announced Friday Dr. Joe David May and Derek Clifton have been charged in a 43-count indictment. Both men are from Alexander. According to prosecutors, Tricare, the military insurer, paid over $12 million in 2015 for prescriptions, which were rubber stamped without examining patients. The indictment says the two men also took part in a widespread effort to obstruct an investigation by authorities. Court records did not list attorneys for either May or Clifton.
DRUG BENEFITS LAW-ARKANSAS
US court agrees to hear Arkansas case on drug benefits law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear a case involving an Arkansas effort to regulate companies that pay pharmacies on behalf of health plans. The court on Friday granted Arkansas' request for a review of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on a state law that would regulate pharmacy benefit managers' drug reimbursement rates. The appeals court had ruled the 2015 law was preempted by federal law. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has argued that the appeals court ruling conflicts with past U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Arkansas is among 36 states that have enacted legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit manager reimbursement rates.
SKELETAL REMAINS-MISSING MAN
Skeletal remains identified as Hope man missing since 2012
HOPE, Ark. (AP) — Skeletal remains found south of Hope in December have been identified as that of a Hope man missing for nearly eight years. The Hempstead County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the state medical examiner identified the remains as those of 58-year-old Joseph Christopher Cowart. Cowart was reported missing in May 2012. The sheriff's office said a cause and manner of death have not been determined.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Arkansas judge won't stay order reinstating police officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge says he won't stay his order reinstating a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday denied the city of Little Rock's request to stay the order regarding Officer Charles Starks, who was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-EXECUTIONS
Arkansas inmate cites mental illness in death penalty appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas death row inmate convicted of killing a state lawmaker's daughter is arguing he should not be executed because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday heard arguments over Karl Roberts' appeal of his conviction and death sentence in the 1999 killing of 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. An attorney for Roberts told the Arkansas justices that the inmate's schizophrenia made him unable to effectively assist defense attorneys during his 2000 trial because he believed that jailers were secretly recording him. The state noted that experts during Roberts' 2000 trial did not diagnose him with schizophrenia.