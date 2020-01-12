Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW-TENNESSEE
Tennessee lawmakers enter session with election in sight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will spend the next few months deciding whether they should try to overturn the governor's choice to keep accepting refugees. Other top issues include deciding whether to deliver Gov. Bill Lee's promise of criminal justice reform and whether to follow the national trend of passing abortion limits destined for court. The election-year legislative session starts Tuesday. This year, it will feature the Republican-supermajority House and Senate debating new bills and setting the budget, while keeping in mind that every House seat and about half of the Senate seats are on the ballot.
BC-TN-SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
38K lost power in Memphis-centered county in Saturday storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A utility says that more than 38,000 customers in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis lost power during heavy weekend storms. Memphis Light, Gas and Water says that approximately 23,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning due to the high winds and lightning that moved quickly through the area. The utility says damage is widespread throughout Tennessee's most populous county, including downed trees and power poles, some of which will need to be replaced. The utility says restoration will be complicated because debris has to be removed before repairs can begin.
OFFICER WOUNDED
Tennessee authorities make drug arrest after chase, shootout
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they have arrested a woman on drug charges after the driver of the car she was in a chase and shootout that injured him and an officer. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Courtney Faulkner was arrested Friday on methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin charges. The office says Tennessee Highway Patrol officers tried to stop a vehicle on a Chattanooga highway Thursday, but the driver fled and police pursued. A deputy says the suspect began shooting and officers returned fire. An officer and the suspect were wounded. Authorities say the officer was hospitalized and released. The suspect remains hospitalized.
AP-LYNCHING MARKER-TENNESSEE
Marker recognizing 2 lynchings in Tennessee to be installed
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson, Tennessee, is joining the ranks of other U.S. cities where historical markers remember African Americans who were accused of crimes and denied due process before being subjected to brutal public killings. The lynchings of Eliza Woods in 1886 and John Brown in 1891 on the Madison County courthouse lawn had gone mostly ignored until last year. That's when a coalition of church leaders, educators and others began a movement to memorialize both lynchings. County commissioners voted in August to approve the marker. The Jackson-Madison County Community Remembrance Project announced Wednesday that a dedication ceremony has been scheduled for April.
GAILE OWENS' SECOND ACT
Friends say woman freed from death row led bittersweet life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Gaile Owens left the Tennessee Prison for Women in 2011, after more than two decades on death row, her life seemed a textbook example of redemption and hope. Owens was sentenced to death for hiring a hit man to murder her husband in 1985 but had turned her life around, reconciled with her oldest son and received clemency. Yet the years after her release were full of complications and setbacks. Her death after she suddenly fell ill just before Thanksgiving shocked her many friends. They are gathering on Saturday to remember her.
AP-TN-HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL-TENNESSEE
Lee hopeful feds will respond by summer to block grant plan
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he's hopeful Tennessee will have a response by this summer from the federal government on a request to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program. Lee said Friday he believes a response will arrive in the summer because federal officials say they won't have an answer in the spring. Tennessee filed the $7.9 billion block grant proposal with federal officials in November. However, state lawmakers would need to vote on the final product. Lee says if a response came early enough this year he would be open to calling a special legislative session to get legislative approval as soon as possible.