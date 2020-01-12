MLGW expects all power to be restored on Monday by midnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says it expects to have power fully restored to every customer who lost it during this weekend's storm on Monday by midnight.
The storm pummeled the Mid-South early Saturday morning and left tens of thousands in the dark. The storm damaged parts of Memphis and Shelby County.
"The heavy wind took out trees, which then took out our lines and our poles," said Nick Newman, vice-president of engineering and operations for MLGW.
MLGW said 38,000 of its customers lost power Saturday.
By Sunday morning, crews working around the clock had restored power to 36,000 customers.
Newman says planning played a crucial role in getting power back on so quickly.
"We've been preparing all week getting ready for it. We were able to pull the trigger early in this storm to bring in outside resources which was very important. We had our guys on standby. We had more crews on standby than we've ever had in a long time for this storm," said Newman.
ENTERGY
In Mississippi, Entergy says the storm knocked out power to about 38,000 of its customers Saturday, including several thousand in DeSoto County.
By Sunday morning, Entergy said 21,000 of its Mississippi customers had their power back on.
In Arkansas, where more than 54,000 outages were reported statewide, Entergy said just 10,000 customers remained without power early Sunday.
Like MLGW, Entergy credits early planning and extra crews for the quick work.
Both utilities say they hope to have power fully restored Monday night.
