MPD officer injured after woman crashes into squad car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is recovering after being hit by a woman who police said had been driving under the influence.
The crash happened Sunday, just after midnight. The officer was sitting in his squad car with blue lights on while blocking southbound traffic on McLean near Overton Park, so that MLGW could work on the power lines that had been knocked down due to recent storm damage.
Police say that’s when Cadarius Davis crashed into the officer’s car. Davis was found to be under the influence. She also had her small children, a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, in the back seat when the crash happened.
The officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Davis was not injured. Her two children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for evaluation, but they did not appear to have any visible injuries.
Davis was arrested and charged with child neglect, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, violation of financial law, public intoxication, reckless driving, and vehicular assault.
