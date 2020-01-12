Restoration efforts underway in DeSoto County following weekend storms

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Restoration efforts are in full force in DeSoto County after storms on Saturday ripped through the area.
Sen. Michael McLendon was in Hernando on Sunday, assessing the damage with MEMA.
“Very fortunate not one death out of this, and very few injuries,” he said.
Neighborhoods were left without power and water due to downed trees and power lines.
“Restoration with downed trees is going to be months,” said McLendon. “Power lines -- they estimated two weeks, they are looking at two to three days now. Some areas could get power, some have gotten power.”
He said they are now working with MEMA in the recovery process.
“Doing a report, sending it to the state and the state is assessing that information,” said McLendon. “And we will send it to the federal government -- so possibly we could get this declared a disaster area and we can get federal funds for this.”
Until then, the DeSoto County community has been coming together to help those that were impacted.
“We've got 30-40 families at the Hampton Inn here in Hernando, they've been gracious to put them up,” said McLendon.
One couple opened up their event venue on Robertson Gin Road as an emergency shelter, where they collected donations and gave away food.
“Restaurants here in the community have volunteered to give food,” said Hernando Alderman at Large, Doc Harris.
They served their last meal at the venue Sunday afternoon. The operation has now moved to the Love Volunteer Fire Department off Highway 51.
Harris said they need non-perishable foods and cases of water to be brought to the station. The firefighters will pass out the items in the communities that need them most.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.