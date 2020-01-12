Tracking more rain chances for the week ahead

NEXT WEEK: Most of the day on Monday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees, Monday night we could see a shower with lows in the middle to lower 50s. Rain chances increase for Tuesday and Wednesday as we track a warm front lifting northward across the region. That will give us rain and a few storm chances. That warm front will also cause temperatures to rise, Tuesdays highs will be in the upper 60s and Wednesday we will warm near 70 degrees, overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s during the period. Rain chances limit themselves on Thursday with cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s and lows in the lower 40s. We are tracking more rain in the forecast for Friday into Saturday as our next system rolls into the region. Highs to end the week will be in the middle to upper 50s with lows in the middle 40s.