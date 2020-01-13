BBB gives Mid-Southerners advice for dealing with storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homes were left damaged and power lines were torn down by heavy wind gusts and tornadoes that struck communities across the Mid-South over the weekend.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding those affected to take caution when recovering from the damage and be wary of storm chasers. Though recovering from severe weather can take some time, the BBB says contractors can use that time to take advantage of homeowners in need.
People looking to get their homes and yards back in order should pay close attention to scams involving cleanup efforts, tree or limb removal and fence, roof, or home repairs.
The BBB says some storm-chasers are likely to offer homeowners a good deal for repairs if they are hired on the spot and could lack the proper licensing for your area.
According to the BBB, it is best to proactive in these situations -- look for a credible contractor for help instead of waiting for one to contact you. Homeowners can also make temporary repairs until a contractor is hired like tarping a hole in the roof.
If you are questioning a company’s reputation visit bbb.org before hiring them. If you would like to reports a scam attempt, go to bbb.org/scamtracker.
