Best Life: Traveling with the right identification

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- New rules are going into effect this year at the airport. In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress in order to set standards for state-issued driver licenses and IDs.
The act was passed from recommendations from the 9/11 commission report. What this means is you’re going to need a new ID to get through airport security.
Bags packed, a ticket printed, ready for takeoff - not so fast! Starting Oct. 1, you will need a new ID to get past airport security. Your new driver’s license or ID will need a star on the top right corner. States such as Florida began issuing new IDs in 2010, while other states like New York and California began in 2017.
States such as Oklahoma and Oregon will not start issuing new IDs until mid-2020. So, what happens if you don’t have your new ID in time? You could be subject to a second screening which would involve an interview, but you could be turned away if the service is too busy.
So, what can you do? If you have your passport, military ID or a state-issued enhanced license you will be let through. The only way to renew your license is in person.
You will need a valid passport, your birth certificate, certificate of naturalization and citizenship such as your social security card or paycheck and two different documents that prove your address. Helping you get through security and get to your flight on time.
The deadline to change your ID may be extended, so be sure to check with your local DMV.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer, and Robert Walko, Editor.
