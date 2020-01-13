Classes continue Monday for DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools says classes will continue as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 13.
School officials are sympathetic for the families that are facing the effects of the storm that swept through DeSoto County.
DCS says students who are facing adverse situations due to storm damage or travel conditions will have their absences excused in upcoming days.
Parents should contact their child’s school for further guidance.
Officials say all schools have electricity, there was no damage to any classrooms, and the DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff Bill Rasco have given clearance to school officials to return to school.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.