DeSoto County officials focused on debris clean up

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials met with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality about debris management Sunday.
They have a lot of trash to sort through including trees, limbs, shingles and electronics.
County officials say residents can help by pre-sorting their debris that needs to be picked up before putting it on the curb.
“Cause if not, then we got to waste a lot of time carrying it to a temporary debris reduction site and sorting through it -- which slows down our workers, which slows down the picking up of the debris,” said Josh Harper, DeSoto County Emergency Services.
Harper also asks residents to be extra vigilant as they head back to work and school Monday.
Leaning power poles and trees can fall at any time.
There are also a lot of power lines still down, which he says to assume that they are “hot” and avoid them.
