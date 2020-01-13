Dry this morning, but a chance for rain tonight

REST OF THE WEEK: Although we won’t have any rain tomorrow morning, we will once again see a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi. A warm front will sit near the Mid-South all week, which will give us a chance for showers every day. However, the best chance for rain will be Wednesday. There will be a great divide in temperatures based on the location of the front. While some areas climb to near 70 this week, others will stay in the 50s. At this point, it looks like most of the area will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but slightly cooler Thursday.