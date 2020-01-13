Dry this morning, but a chance for rain tonight

We will have a dry and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. There is also patchy fog, but it shouldn't cause any major delays. We will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will thicken this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will move in after sunset. Scattered showers will be likely this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows will dip into the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 59. Winds will be southeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 52. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although we won’t have any rain tomorrow morning, we will once again see a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi. A warm front will sit near the Mid-South all week, which will give us a chance for showers every day. However, the best chance for rain will be Wednesday. There will be a great divide in temperatures based on the location of the front. While some areas climb to near 70 this week, others will stay in the 50s. At this point, it looks like most of the area will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but slightly cooler Thursday.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for showers on Friday and early Saturday, but we should be clearing out by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.