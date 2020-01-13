Fuel analyst: ‘Enjoy falling prices while they last’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying less this week to fill their gas tanks, but more than they did last month.
Gas prices fell 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, to an average price of $2.27.
Despite that drop, prices are still 2.7 cents a gallon higher than a month ago, and 37.8 cents higher than this time last year.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, pointed to de-escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. for driving oil prices below $60 per barrel.
“For now, the reduced tensions may lead gas prices to again begin falling in most states over the next few weeks before seasonal factors then again push prices back up,” DeHaan said. “Bottom line: enjoy the falling prices while they last, and cross your fingers that tensions continue to cool between the U.S. and Iran.”
