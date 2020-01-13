Jackson Indie Music Week now underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Music artists and filmmakers will show off their talents during Jackson Indie Music Week.
It started Sunday, January 12 and goes through January 19.
This is the fifth year for the festival, which will showcase more than 50 acts from around the United States. They will share their passion by performing and through independent films.
Music artists are from different genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Rock and more.
“Mississippi is the birth place of America’s music. We came together to celebrate that heritage by putting a week long event together with showcases, concerts, parties, panels, film festivals and things of that nature to celebrate independent music. It’s a good way for people who are music lovers to learn about new artist and a good way for new artist to get in touch with a new fan base,” said Brad Kamikaze Franklin, who is the founder of the festival.
For more information about schedule and lineup, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.