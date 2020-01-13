Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will spend the next few months deciding whether they should try to overturn the governor's choice to keep accepting refugees. Other top issues include deciding whether to deliver Gov. Bill Lee's promise of criminal justice reform and whether to follow the national trend of passing abortion limits destined for court. The election-year legislative session starts Tuesday. This year, it will feature the Republican-supermajority House and Senate debating new bills and setting the budget, while keeping in mind that every House seat and about half of the Senate seats are on the ballot.