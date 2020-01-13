Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE STORMS-TENNESSEE
Second tornado since October hits near Tennessee community
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) — Severe storms have spawned a tornado near in a northeast Tennessee community for the second time in less than three months. The National Weather Service's Morristown office says a preliminary survey determined an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 65 mph touched down Saturday near Tazewell. The report said the tornado was about 20 yards wide. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Tazewell is about 46 miles northeast of Knoxville. A tornado with 80 mph winds touched down in Tazewell on Oct. 31.
HOUSE SPEAKER-CHIEF OF STAFF
Tennessee House speaker's chief of staff to leave post
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee House speaker's chief of staff is leaving his post to pursue new work in the private sector. A news release from Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton says Scott Gilmer is departing to serve as vice president for business development at Path Company. The company works with government entities to solve infrastructure issues. Gilmer has served as chief of staff under three different House speakers for more than seven years. He joined the General Assembly in 2007 and previously was the House's director of policy and research. Holt Whitt will serve as Sexton's interim chief of staff.
AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
DEER DISEASE-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi: Up to 40 deer tested had deadly brain disease
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi says it's identified 40 deer infected or probably infected with a deadly brain disease. The state is asking for hunters to continue providing samples. Nearly all infected and suspected deer were in north Mississippi, including 25 killed or found in Benton County and 10 in adjacent Marshall County. But two were about 160 miles (257 kilometers) away in west-central Issaquena County, which lies along the Mississippi River. Panola, Pontotoc and Tallahatchie counties had one each. State wildlife official Russ Walsh says the department hopes hunters provide hundreds more to test by the end of January.
LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW-TENNESSEE
Tennessee lawmakers enter session with election in sight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will spend the next few months deciding whether they should try to overturn the governor's choice to keep accepting refugees. Other top issues include deciding whether to deliver Gov. Bill Lee's promise of criminal justice reform and whether to follow the national trend of passing abortion limits destined for court. The election-year legislative session starts Tuesday. This year, it will feature the Republican-supermajority House and Senate debating new bills and setting the budget, while keeping in mind that every House seat and about half of the Senate seats are on the ballot.
BC-TN-SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
38K lost power in Memphis-centered county in Saturday storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A utility says that more than 38,000 customers in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis lost power during heavy weekend storms. Memphis Light, Gas and Water says that approximately 23,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning due to the high winds and lightning that moved quickly through the area. The utility says damage is widespread throughout Tennessee's most populous county, including downed trees and power poles, some of which will need to be replaced. The utility says restoration will be complicated because debris has to be removed before repairs can begin.