Memphis Grizzlies launch Grizz Biz Challenge for marketing partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies and Pinnacle Financial Partners have announced the launch of the Grizz Biz Challenge to partner in the expansion of a local business.
The “challenge” is a program that will allow Memphis businesses that generate between $5 million to $30 million in annual revenue to pitch a 3-year growth plan to a panel of judges.
The winner will receive a $100,000 marketing partnership with the Grizz!
Businesses that enter the challenge will go through two rounds of judging. Applications can be submitted online by midnight Jan. 24. The challenge winner will be announced at the FedExForum on Feb. 12 during the Grizz’s game against the Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m.
For more information and guidelines for the challenge, visit grizzlies.com/grizzbizchallenge.
