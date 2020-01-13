More rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds for much of the Mid-South this afternoon, except for parts of north MS. Highs will stay in the 40s in cloudy areas, but mid to upper 50s for areas with sunshine. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will move in after sunset. Winds will be southeast at 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% of showers or a few storms. Temperatures will hold steady or rise a little overnight into the low to mid 50s. The best chance of rain or storms is in north MS. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although we won’t have any rain tomorrow morning, we will once again see a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi. A warm front will sit near the Mid-South all week, which will give us a chance for showers every day. However, the best chance for rain will be Wednesday. There will be a great divide in temperatures based on the location of the front. While some areas climb to near 70 this week, others will stay in the 50s. At this point, it looks like most of the area will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but slightly cooler Thursday.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for showers on Friday and early Saturday, but we should be clearing out by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.