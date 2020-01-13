MPD searching for information after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for answers after a deadly shooting in South Memphis.
Officers were called to Methodist University Hospital around 11:00 p.m. after a shooting victim arrived by private vehicle.
Police said the victim was pronounced DOA at the hospital.
MPD told WMC Action News 5 the shooting happened on Cannon and Orgill in South Memphis.
No suspect information is available at this time. The person killed has not been identified by MPD.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
