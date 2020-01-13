NWS says straight-line winds caused drastic damage in Tunica, Miss.

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis surveyed damage in Tunica, Mississippi from Saturday morning’s severe weather and determined straight-line winds were to blame, not a tornado. The NWS believes winds hit 80 miles per hour.
Residents said it was terrifying, nonetheless. Two people were injured.
“There was a loud roar,” said Steve Ward. “It just trembled.”
Ward said he felt his camper move as the winds pummeled Tunica. His carport out front was blown away, scattering debris everywhere. Despite his losses, the Army veteran said Monday he was grateful.
"I thank the Lord that he let me survive, because it could've been a whole lot worse," he said.
Ward said his neighbor down the street was in a camper when it blew over. She had to be pulled out hours later and was expected to be ok, he said.
Throughout Tunica there were signs of wind damage, from downed poles, lines and trees, to bent flagpoles and shingles missing off apartments. Pictures from The Tunica Times provided to WMC Action News 5 showed damage to another apartment and smashed grain bins.
"Yeah, I was scared," said Rosie Berry, "Sound like a train was roaring or something."
State officials reported multiple homes and businesses damaged in Tunica County, including farms. The Town of Tunica posted on social media Monday that town hall had no internet and limited phone service as a result of the weekend storms.
"Big wind, you know," said Ali Alokam, "I go to the window and look, and it was too much."
Alokam said he and his extended family were terrified when multiple trees fell outside their Tunica home as the winds howled. Alokam told us he’s now faced with getting them cleaned up.
