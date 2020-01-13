Power restoration nearly complete after weekend storms, MLGW says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says nearly all of the 38,000 power outages from the weekend’s storms have been repaired.
In an update Monday, the company said only about 80 customers remain without power. Most of those customers are on President’s Island where the storm destroyed 34 utility poles.
MLGW says final repairs on President’s Island should be complete by midnight.
A strong line of storms caused significant damage to parts of the Mid-South early Saturday morning, including downed trees and poles and debris scattered about, which had to be cleared before restoration efforts could begin.
MLGW says crews restored power to 96 percent of its customers in the 24 hours that followed the storms.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.